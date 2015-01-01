SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Echemendia RJ, Thelen J, Meeuwisse W, Comper P, Hutchison MG, Rizos J, Bruce JM. Clin. J. Sport. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Canadian Academy of Sport Medicine, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/JSM.0000000000000841

PMID

32941373

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to (1) examine the diagnostic utility of the King-Devick (KD) in professional ice hockey players and (2) determine whether the KD provides unique variance in predicting a diagnosis of concussion when given in combination with the SCAT-5.

STUDY DESIGN: Cohort Study.

SETTING: Primary care.

PATIENTS/PARTICIPANTS: Professional ice hockey players.

INDEPENDENT VARIABLES: Diagnosis versus no diagnosis of concussion.

MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: King-Devick and SCAT-5 component scores.

METHODS: In part 1, players suspected of having a concussion were evaluated at baseline and acutely with the KD and either the SCAT-3 or the SCAT-5. Players evaluated and not diagnosed with concussion served as active controls. In part 2, a separate group of players suspected of having a concussion was evaluated acutely with both the KD and SCAT-5.

RESULTS: In part 1 of this study, 53 concussed players declined in performance on the KD from baseline to acute evaluation, whereas the performance of 76 active controls improved significantly. In part 2 of the study, 75 players were diagnosed with concussion and compared with 80 active controls who were evaluated and not diagnosed with concussion. Concussed players revealed a decline in KD performance from baseline to acute evaluation when compared with controls. However, the KD did not account for significant unique variance in predicting a diagnosis of concussion after accounting for SCAT-5 data.

CONCLUSIONS: The KD is useful in differentiating concussed and not concussed athletes acutely, but the KD does not seem to add additional diagnostic value over and above the SCAT-5.


Language: en
