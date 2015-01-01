Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to (1) examine the diagnostic utility of the King-Devick (KD) in professional ice hockey players and (2) determine whether the KD provides unique variance in predicting a diagnosis of concussion when given in combination with the SCAT-5.



STUDY DESIGN: Cohort Study.



SETTING: Primary care.



PATIENTS/PARTICIPANTS: Professional ice hockey players.



INDEPENDENT VARIABLES: Diagnosis versus no diagnosis of concussion.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: King-Devick and SCAT-5 component scores.



METHODS: In part 1, players suspected of having a concussion were evaluated at baseline and acutely with the KD and either the SCAT-3 or the SCAT-5. Players evaluated and not diagnosed with concussion served as active controls. In part 2, a separate group of players suspected of having a concussion was evaluated acutely with both the KD and SCAT-5.



RESULTS: In part 1 of this study, 53 concussed players declined in performance on the KD from baseline to acute evaluation, whereas the performance of 76 active controls improved significantly. In part 2 of the study, 75 players were diagnosed with concussion and compared with 80 active controls who were evaluated and not diagnosed with concussion. Concussed players revealed a decline in KD performance from baseline to acute evaluation when compared with controls. However, the KD did not account for significant unique variance in predicting a diagnosis of concussion after accounting for SCAT-5 data.



CONCLUSIONS: The KD is useful in differentiating concussed and not concussed athletes acutely, but the KD does not seem to add additional diagnostic value over and above the SCAT-5.

