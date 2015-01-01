Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To compare concussion knowledge between US born and internationally born collegiate student-athletes. Furthermore, to investigate whether length of time in the United States impacted concussion knowledge.



DESIGN: Survey.

SETTING: Preparticipation physicals at a midwestern NAIA college.

PARTICIPANTS: Three hundred one collegiate student-athletes.

INTERVENTIONS: Demographic questionnaire and the Rosenbaum Concussion Knowledge and Attitudes Survey (RoCKAS).



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: t test was used to determine whether a difference in Concussion Knowledge Index (CKI) scores exists between US born and internationally born student-athletes. A one-way analysis of variance was used to determine significance for length of time in the United States.



RESULTS: A statistically significant difference was found for CKI scores between US born (19.22 ± 2.38) and internationally born student-athletes (18.01 ± 2.57) (t = 3.895, P = 0.000). Analysis of variance demonstrated statistically significant difference for CKI scores (F2,300 = 13.883, P = 0.001). Post hoc analysis found significant differences in CKI scores between US born (19.22 ± 2.38) and internationally born student-athletes in the United States less than 2 years (17.31 ± 2.52) (P = 0.000), and between internationally born student-athletes in the United States 2 or more years (19.15 ± 2.25) and internationally born student-athletes in the United States less than 2 years (17.31 ± 2.52) (P = 0.002).



CONCLUSION: Among this sample, being born in the United States and length of time in the United States contribute to student-athletes' concussion knowledge.



CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Standardized guidelines are needed to assist health care professionals in properly educating student-athletes about concussions as the recognition and management of concussions can be affected by a student-athlete's knowledge.

