Locke MB, Toepp SL, Turco CV, Harasym DH, Rathbone MP, Noseworthy MD, Nelson AJ. Clin Neurophysiol Pract 2020; 5: 157-164.

(Copyright © 2020)

10.1016/j.cnp.2020.07.004

32939420 PMCID

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: It is unclear why specific individuals incur chronic symptoms following a concussion. This exploratory research aims to identify and characterize any neurophysiological differences that may exist in motor cortex function in post-concussion syndrome (PCS).

Methods: Fifteen adults with PCS and 13 healthy, non-injured adults were tested. All participants completed symptom questionnaires, and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) was used to measure intracortical and transcallosal excitability and inhibition in the dominant motor cortex.

Results: Cortical silent period (p = 0.02, g = 0.96) and ipsilateral silent period (p = 0.04, g = 0.78) were shorter in the PCS group compared to the control group which may reflect reduced GABA-mediated inhibition in PCS. Furthermore, increased corticomotor excitability was observed in the left hemisphere but not the right hemisphere.

Conclusions: These data suggest that persistent neurophysiological differences are present in those with PCS. The exact contributing factors to such changes remain to be investigated by future studies.

Significance: This study provides novel evidence of lasting neurophysiological changes in PCS.


Language: en

Keywords

Concussion; Post-concussion syndrome; Inhibition; Motor cortex; Transcranial magnetic stimulation

