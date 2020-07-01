|
Locke MB, Toepp SL, Turco CV, Harasym DH, Rathbone MP, Noseworthy MD, Nelson AJ. Clin Neurophysiol Pract 2020; 5: 157-164.
(Copyright © 2020)
32939420 PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: It is unclear why specific individuals incur chronic symptoms following a concussion. This exploratory research aims to identify and characterize any neurophysiological differences that may exist in motor cortex function in post-concussion syndrome (PCS).
Keywords
Concussion; Post-concussion syndrome; Inhibition; Motor cortex; Transcranial magnetic stimulation