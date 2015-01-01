Abstract

PURPOSE: E-bikes have the potential to overcome some of the barriers that stroke survivors face with regards to physical activity. This study aims to explore the factors that affect e-bike usage by stroke survivors.



METHODS: A mixed methods multiple case studies design, using semi-structured interviews and GPS data. Subject to GP approval, participants loaned an e-bike or e-trike for up to three months. Interviews were undertaken pre and post intervention. The COM-B behaviour change model acted as a framework for analysis. GPS data relating to journey duration and distance travelled was collected fortnightly.



RESULTS: Six participants were recruited; only three loaned an e-bike/e-trike (with adaptations as required). Storage, being unable to get GP approval, and safety were withdrawal reasons. Level of impairment was a factor influencing the type of e-bike used, level of support required and the motivation of the participants.



CONCLUSION: Stroke survivors can use e-bikes although barriers exist. Electrical assistance was a positive factor in enabling some of the participants to cycle outdoors. Due to the small sample size and the number of participants who were able to loan an e-bike, further research is required to determine whether e-bikes are a feasible and effective intervention to increase physical activity for stroke survivors. IMPLICATIONS FOR REHABILITATION The assistance provided by the e-bike/e-trike could provide stroke survivors the opportunity to cycle outdoors. E-bikes/e-trikes could facilitate participation of activities of everyday living such as shopping, hobbies and increase levels of physical activity. Rehabilitation could focus on physical impairment, its effects on self-confidence, and knowledge surrounding the e-bike to overcome barriers to cycling. Social support, the belief that e-bike was an enjoyable mode of physical activity that was good for their health were reported by the participants as important factors for using the e-bike/e-trike.

