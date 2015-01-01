SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhou Y, Cao Y, Huang J, Deng K, Ma K, Zhang T, Chen L, Zhang J, Huang P. Forensic Sci. Res. 2020; 5(2): 98-105.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/20961790.2020.1718901

32939425 PMCID

In forensic practice, it is difficult to determine whether a dead body in the water resulted from drowning or from disposal after death. Diatom testing is currently an important supporting technique for the determination of death by drowning and of drowning sites, even though it is a time-consuming and laborious task. This article reviews the development of diatom testing over the decades and discusses a new method for the potential application of deep learning in diatom testing.


drowning; deep learning; diatom; forensic pathology; Forensic sciences

