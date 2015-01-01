Abstract

Road safety management reforms were initiated to regulate road users' activities, reduce high rate of accidents, and ensure safety on Nigeria roads. The Federal Road Safety Corps, a guide agency on road safety issues, is saddled with the responsibility of implementing these reforms. The increasing rate of road accidents and its attendant consequences necessitated this study. This study appraised road safety management reforms and security challenges in the South-east.



OBJECTIVES of the study were to examine whether the execution of road safety education failed to undergird the road users' safety in the South-east and investigate whether the absence of institutional capacity of the Corps affected the realisation of road safety standardisation scheme.



This study adopted mixed methods for data collection and quantitative descriptive analysis. It relied on the structural-functionalist theory and survey research design.



The study revealed challenges in realisation of the objectives. Poor implementation of road safety education and absolute absence of institutional capacity hinder the success of the scheme.

Language: en