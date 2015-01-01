|
Nwagwu EJ, Udegbunam KC, Uwaechia OG. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32938327
Road safety management reforms were initiated to regulate road users' activities, reduce high rate of accidents, and ensure safety on Nigeria roads. The Federal Road Safety Corps, a guide agency on road safety issues, is saddled with the responsibility of implementing these reforms. The increasing rate of road accidents and its attendant consequences necessitated this study. This study appraised road safety management reforms and security challenges in the South-east.
Language: en
service-delivery; law enforcement; compliance; Road safety corps; traffic laws