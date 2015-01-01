Abstract

BACKGROUND: Involvement with Child Protective Services (CPS) provides an opportunity to recognize those children at risk for ongoing adverse childhood experiences (ACEs). The relationship between ACEs and child health among CPS-involved children and the role of primary care providers (PCPs) in moderating this relationship is unknown.



METHODS: We conducted a convergent mixed-methods study of caregivers of children age 2 to 12 years with a CPS finding of physical abuse, modeling the association between cumulative ACEs and child health-related quality of life (HRQoL) using the PedsQL4.0, a validated 23-item survey of multidimensional health, with and without the moderator of a patient-centered medical home. Interviews elicited descriptions of a child's experience with ACEs, the impact of ACEs on child health, and the role of a PCP in this context.



RESULTS: One hundred seventy-eight surveyed caregivers reported a mean of 5.5 (±3.3) ACE exposures per child. In a fully adjusted model, each ACE resulted in a 1.3-point (95% confidence interval: 0.7-2.0) reduction in HRQoL, a clinically important difference in HRQoL associated with ACE exposures. This association was explained by reduced psychosocial HRQoL and was not moderated by a patient-centered medical home. Twenty-seven interviewed caregivers described the influence of ACEs on a child's health. Many felt that a trusted PCP could support a child's well-being after such experiences.



CONCLUSIONS: Children with CPS involvement have ACE exposures that are associated with reduced HRQoL. Although PCPs are often unaware of CPS involvement or other ACEs, many caregivers welcome the support of a child's PCP in improving child well-being after adversity.

