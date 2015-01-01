Abstract

We study the pedestrian motion along a corridor in a nonpanic regime, as usually happens in evacuation scenarios in, e.g., schools, hospitals, or airports, by means of Monte Carlo simulations. We present a model, a combination of the well-known social force model (SFM) and Vicsek model (VM), that takes into account both model interactions, based on the relative position (SFM) and based on the velocity of the particles with some randomness (modulated by an external control parameter, the noise η, VM), respectively. To clarify the influence of the model ingredients we have compared simulations using (a) the pure Vicsek model (VM) with two boundary conditions (periodic and bouncing back) and with or without desired direction of motion, (b) the social force model (SFM), and (c) the model (SFM+VM). The study of steady-state particle configurations in the VM with confined geometry shows the expected bands perpendicular to the motion direction, while in the SFM and SFM+VM particles order in stripes of a given width w along the direction of motion. The results in the SFM+VM case show that w(t)≃t^{α} has a diffusivelike behavior at low noise η (dynamic exponent α≈1/2), while it is subdiffusive at high values of external noise (α<1/2). We observe the well-known order-disorder transition in the VM with both boundary conditions, but the application of a desired direction condition inhibits the existence of disorder as expected. Similar behavior is observed in the SFM case. For the SFM+VM case we find a susceptibility maximum which slowly increases with system size as a function of noise strength. This might be indicative of a order-disorder transition in the range of densities (ρε[1/12,1/9]) and speeds (v_{0}ε[0.5,2]) studied.

