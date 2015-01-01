SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sawicka KM, Patel N, Kwan P, Wang J, Tyndel F. Pract. Neurol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/practneurol-2020-002661

32938755

Abstract

The University of Toronto Neurology Film Club has run for 4 years and meets in the 101-year-old Hart House in the campus centre. In light of the ongoing pandemic, the residents, who organise the meetings, arranged for the latest film, Concussion, to be shown on an online social platform with a simultaneous real-time text chat feature.1 We held our customary postfilm discussion on a video-conferencing platform. Despite this, the conversation flowed as easily as ever, though we missed the shared food.

Concussion, a Hollywood production based on a true story, features Will Smith as Dr Bennet Omalu--the forensic pathologist and neuropathologist who published the first evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy in an American football player--and Alec Baldwin as the neurosurgeon Dr Julian Bailes, portraying their battles against the wagon-circling National Football League. Omalu makes his discovery during the autopsy of an ex-footballer, wondering how a brain could look so old …


