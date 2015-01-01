|
Sawicka KM, Patel N, Kwan P, Wang J, Tyndel F. Pract. Neurol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
The University of Toronto Neurology Film Club has run for 4 years and meets in the 101-year-old Hart House in the campus centre. In light of the ongoing pandemic, the residents, who organise the meetings, arranged for the latest film, Concussion, to be shown on an online social platform with a simultaneous real-time text chat feature.1 We held our customary postfilm discussion on a video-conferencing platform. Despite this, the conversation flowed as easily as ever, though we missed the shared food.
