Abstract

Schizophrenia, prevalent in forensic mental health settings, is chronic and devastating, with a generally unfavourable course and prognosis. The aim of this study was to determine the demographic, clinical and social characteristics of forensic patients diagnosed with schizophrenia at the Free State Psychiatric Complex. A data collection form was used to gather information from the clinical records of patients diagnosed with schizophrenia between 1 January 2011 and 31 December 2015. The majority of the 110 participants were young male adults aged between 18 and 35 years with a low educational level. Cognitive impairment and positive symptoms were the most prominent clinical features. Aggressive and violent behaviour was notably prevalent. The majority of our sample had committed crimes against humans, while fewer had committed other types of crimes. It was concluded that causal factors included young adulthood, male gender, substance abuse, a poor social support system and lower educational level.

