Abstract

Bowie identified a typology of workplace violence which features four broad categories: namely, 'intrusive', 'consumer-related', 'relationship-related' and 'organisational' violence. Identifying the form of workplace violence provides an insight into the likelihood and nature of workplace violence and consequently informs the potential for legal proceedings against employers or others. This article explores the typology of workplace injuries as proposed by Bowie and considers the relationship between criminal injuries compensation and victim/survivors financial assistance schemes and workplace injuries. In considering this relationship, it also reflects on the gendered nature of some forms of workplace violence.

