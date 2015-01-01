|
Pace U, D'Urso G, Zappulla C. Psychiatry Psychol. Law. 2020; 27(2): 234-245.
(Copyright © 2020, Australian and New Zealand Association of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Law, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
32944124 PMCID
The phenomenon of haters is becoming common among adolescents. The aims of the present research were to evaluate the preliminary psychometric properties of the Hating Adolescents Test (HAT), an ad hoc questionnaire created to evaluate online and offline hate (Study 1), and possible risk factors connected with hate (Study 2). Participants (202 female and 200 male) of this study completed the HAT, the How I Think Questionnaire, the Buss-Perry Aggression Questionnaire, and the Penn State Worry Questionnaire. Descriptive statistics were calculated, and exploratory factor analysis and confirmatory factor analysis were applied. Preliminary data suggest how males reported higher level of hate than females. Cronbach's alpha coefficient suggested excellent reliability of the measure.
social media; measurement; cognitive distortions; hater; mediation model; pathological worry; verbal aggression