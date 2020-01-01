Abstract

Mental health care providers who have a personal lived experience of mental health challenges are valuable employees who may be vulnerable to workplace bullying, which causes harm both to these individuals and to their organizations. We used snowball sampling to survey 40 mental health professionals with lived experience about their history of workplace bullying and whether or not their lived experience was known ("out") or concealed ("closeted"). We found that our sample experienced workplace bullying at much higher rates than published samples from the general population. More than three-quarters of our sample reported having ever experienced bullying and almost half had been bullied in the past year. Furthermore, most of those who had ever experienced bullying reported having been closeted at the time. Further exploratory analyses identified some specific aspects of bullying that might be fruitful areas for future research. We conclude with implications for employee recruitment and retention, vocational rehabilitation, and organizational development. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

