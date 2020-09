Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falanga is a widespread form of torture, but details of the chronic skin sequelae on physical examination are unreported.



METHODS: In an organization dedicated to the care of torture victims, we prospectively documented examination findings in 10 consecutive, black African falanga victims.



RESULTS: Ten individuals (8 men) suffered ≥ 1 episodes of falanga, most recently 9 to 29 months (9 cases) or 10 years (1 case) earlier. Examination revealed 3 to > 50 pigmented macules, most ≤ 0.5 cm in size, on both soles of all 10 victims. The degree of pigmentation and border distinctness of the lesions varied. Two cases had plantar tenderness.



CONCLUSIONS: Plantar hyperpigmentation was present in all cases 9 months to 10 years after suffering falanga. This physical sign can support victims' legal requests for political asylum, and its recognition can aid physicians who care for torture victims.

Language: en