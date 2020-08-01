Abstract

PURPOSE: The coronavirus lockdown in Italy ended, but the postlockdown phase may be even more challenging than the outbreak itself if the impact on mental health is considered. To date, little evidence is available about the effect of lockdown release in terms of adolescent health from the perspective of an emergency department (ED).



METHODS: We reviewed data on ED arrivals of adolescents and young adults (aged 13-24 years) in the weeks immediately before and after the Italian lockdown release in 2020, and in the same periods in 2019, with a focus on cases of severe alcohol abuse, psychomotor agitation, and other mental issues.



RESULTS: The relative frequency of severe alcohol intoxications increased from.88% during the last part of the lockdown to 11.3% after lockdown release. When comparing these data with the same period in 2019, a highly significant difference emerged, with severe alcohol intoxications accounting for 11.31% of ED visits versus 2.96%, respectively. The relative frequency of ED arrivals related to psychomotor agitation or other mental health issues was not significantly increased after lockdown release.



CONCLUSIONS: This report suggests that emergency services should be prepared for a possible peak of alcohol intoxication-related emergencies in adolescents and young adults. The connection between alcohol abuse and mental health should not be overlooked.

Language: en