Abstract

PUBG is an online multiplayer battle game played in India. It is causing addiction in teenagers and adolescents and they refuse any kind of interruption while playing. We report a college student who committed suicide by hanging when scolded by his parents for playing PUBG on his mobile phone and whose parents would not provide the internet pack recharge for it. There have been other cases in India, inviting a discussion to prevent addiction with a law to regulate its use.

