Chon DS, Clifford JE. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32938314
Abstract
This study is the first cross-national work to examine the impact of gender equality on both female homicide and rape victimization. The data set from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) was analyzed for 70 countries. Several gender equality measures were significantly and positively related to rape victimization, but were mostly not significant to female homicide.
gender equality; cross-national study; female homicide victimization; gender-related development index; rape victimization