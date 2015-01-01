SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chon DS, Clifford JE. Violence Against Women 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/1077801220954283

32938314

This study is the first cross-national work to examine the impact of gender equality on both female homicide and rape victimization. The data set from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) was analyzed for 70 countries. Several gender equality measures were significantly and positively related to rape victimization, but were mostly not significant to female homicide.

FINDINGS for rape victimization were consistent with the backlash hypothesis, but such findings may be related to the limitations of police rape rates, such as different legal definitions and police-reporting behaviors across countries.


Language: en

gender equality; cross-national study; female homicide victimization; gender-related development index; rape victimization

