Gilbert AC, DeYoung LLA, Barthelemy CM, Jenkins GA, MacPherson HA, Kim KL, Kudinova AY, Radoeva PD, Dickstein DP. Curr. Treat. Options Psychiatry 2020; 7(1): 39-52.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s40501-020-00201-3

unavailable

Suicide is currently the second leading cause of death for 10-34 year-olds. Moreover, up to 20% of adolescents report engaging in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) at some point in their lifetime. Despite the urgent need, the literature on effective treatment options for children and adolescents struggling with suicide, NSSI, and other self-injurious behaviors (SIBs) is relatively limited. This article reviews the efficacy of current treatments for youth suicidality and SIBs.


