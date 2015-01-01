Abstract

Suicide is currently the second leading cause of death for 10-34 year-olds. Moreover, up to 20% of adolescents report engaging in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) at some point in their lifetime. Despite the urgent need, the literature on effective treatment options for children and adolescents struggling with suicide, NSSI, and other self-injurious behaviors (SIBs) is relatively limited. This article reviews the efficacy of current treatments for youth suicidality and SIBs.

