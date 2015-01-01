Abstract

The addiction to online games and chat rooms has created a negative impact on human health by increasing the level of stress, anxiety, and aggression. Social media games are the one which was taken over various forms of engagement in the recent years with a greater number of reported evidence and deaths of youth population across the world. Many people had posted their emotions about this game in all social media, which had created a large amount of data. In this paper, we had tried to study the sentiment of the people by extracting 4,429 tweets. The results of the analysis indicate that the peoples' perception towards this game is progressing in a positive direction due to the various policy implementations and controlling mechanisms supporting people from self-harm practices. Following a complex adaptive system approach for our results, this paper also explains the causal relationships between various components of isolation and problematic content on self-harm practices.

