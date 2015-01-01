|
Truong LT, Tay R, Nguyen HTT. Sustainability 2020; 12(4): e1382.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Abstract
The relationship between overweight, obesity, or body mass index (BMI) and crashes among drivers of passenger cars, vans, and trucks has been the focus of much research. However, little is understood about this relationship among motorcyclists, particularly motorcycle taxi drivers who tend to work long hours. Motorcycle taxis are an increasingly popular and important mode of travel in many cities, especially in South-East Asia, due partly to the rise of ride-hailing services. This paper assesses the body mass index (BMI) of motorcycle taxi drivers in Vietnam and its impacts on crashes among three types of drivers (traditional, ride-hailing, and hybrid). Data from a structured questionnaire survey of motorcycle taxi drivers conducted in Hanoi, Vietnam were used.
BMI; crash; motorcycle; overweight; taxi