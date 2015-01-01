Abstract

The incidence of violence against women has increased worldwide since lockdowns to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 were implemented. Iran already had high levels of violence against women, with a reported 8000 so-called honour killings between 2010 and 2014.



Honour killings are common in some cities in Iran. About 20 percent of all murders and 50 percent of family murders in East Azerbaijan province are related to sexual and honour issues. Honour killings are defined as the perpetration of violence against women by male relatives with the intent to murder. Honour killings punish women for bringing so-called disgrace upon their families, for example by refraining from forced marriage, being the victim of rape, getting divorced, having sexual relationships, or adultery. The social construction of honour as a value system, norm, or tradition is the main justification for the perpetration of violence against women.



The Middle East and North Africa are commonly identified as the geographical and cultural epicentre of honour killing.5 Honour killing is more common in countries with very high levels of political Islam; however, religious leaders deny that such violence against women has roots in Islam.



According to some women's rights activists, honour killing is rooted in patriarchal law. For example, Article 630 of the Iranian Penal Code allows a man who witnesses his wife in the act of having sexual intercourse with another man to kill both of them if he is certain that his wife is a willing participant. Article 301 of the Code stipulates that the father and paternal grandfather are not to be retaliated against for killing the child ...

Language: en