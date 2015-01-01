Abstract

Sexual harassment is increasingly prevalent. This is a concern because most sex offenders are teenagers. Sexual harassment committed by adolescents is related to the psychological development Published they are undergoing. Adolescence is a transitional period between children and adults characterized by ongoing processes of change in biological, psychological and sociological terms. Adolescent students live their lives in school throughout the day, if calculated spending about 7 hours/day at school This study aims to describe the sexual abuse behavior of adolescents. The research sample consisted of 182 vocational students who were selected by the proportional random sampling technique. The instrument used was a scale of sexual harassment behavior. The research instrument was tested for validity and reliability The data analysis in this study used a quantitative significant competing financial, approach with descriptive methods. The results showed that the acts of adolescent sexual harassment, in general, were in the high category of performance or presentation of the 76 students (42%). counselors to prevent acts of teenage sexual harassment in schools.



Keywords: Sexual Harassment, Youth, Counseling Guidance

Language: en