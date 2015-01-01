Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child abuse is a major social problem in the world millions of children are being forced to work on extremely difficult circumstances of exploitation which affect their physical mental developments. In school-aged children, subtle clinical manifestation may include sudden onset of anxiety, fear, depression, insomnia, hysteria and sudden massive weights loss, or weight gain, school failure, truancy or running away. As children grow older we find more serious delinquency accompanied by self-esteem.



Objective: This study was carried out to gain an understanding on the experience of child abuse among secondary school students in Ede, Osun State.

Methodology: This was a descriptive cross-sectional study. A multistage sampling method was adopted in administering the questionnaire to the secondary school students in Ede, Osun state. Data was analysed using SPSS version 21.



Results: The mean age of the respondents was 16.12 + 1.21 years, 74% were aged 16 - 20 years, 60% were females, 74% were Muslims, 76% of the respondents have been slapped on the face or head, 62% have experienced hitting by throwing object at them, 54% reported that they have been hit with a close punch, 76% have been insulted and 66% said they have been called hurtful names.



Conclusion: Child abuse as discussed has serious implications on the educational system in Nigeria. It presents a serious draw back on the child educational development and thus hinders societal growth and development. The problem of child abuse in the education system requires adequate and efficient handling in order to improve educational development.

Language: en