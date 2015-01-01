Abstract

This article illustrates the trauma of an active shooting event and the traumatic impact it had on a survivor and his family. While the survivor had presented with PTSD symptomatology, the family also began to manifest signs of secondary trauma. In conjunction with brief individual therapy for symptom management, family therapy was employed to assist the entire system which had become complicit in maintaining a trauma-informed homeostasis. Employing a case analysis, the authors provide a step-by-step deconstruction of how the family-informed trauma treatment model (FITT) informed direct practice with this family. The authors report on the specific family interventions that were used to facilitate post- traumatic growth and resiliency in the emotional aftermath of trauma exposure.

