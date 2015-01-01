Abstract

This study aimed to investigate profiles of engagement and satisfaction in 146 professionals (M = 38.30 years; SD = 10.29) from the network of protection of children and adolescents against sexual violence. A sociodemographic/work questionnaire and measures of engagement and satisfaction with work were used. Cluster analysis grouped participants into three profiles. Cluster 1 (n = 62) group with high engagement/satisfaction; Cluster 2 (n = 61) group with moderate engagement/satisfaction; and Cluster 3 (n = 23) group with low engagement/satisfaction. Cluster 1 participants had the highest mean scores in personal and work resources, while the lowest mean scores were concentrated in Cluster 3. Differences in gender and work context were also identified between the clusters. The importance is highlighted of managers being aware of these aspects in order to establish work environments that are better promoters of professional growth.



Buscou-se investigar os perfis de engajamento e satisfação de 146 profissionais (M = 38,30 anos; DP = 10,29) da rede de proteção contra a violência sexual de crianças e adolescentes. Utilizou-se um questionário sociodemográfico/laboral e medidas de engajamento e satisfação com o trabalho. A análise de Cluster agrupou os participantes em três perfis. O Cluster 1 (n = 62), grupo com alto (a) engajamento/satisfação; o Cluster 2 (n = 61), grupo com moderado (a) engajamento/satisfação; e, o Cluster 3 (n = 23), grupo com baixo (a) engajamento/satisfação. Os participantes do Cluster 1 apresentaram as maiores médias de recursos pessoais e laborais, enquanto as menores médias se concentraram no Cluster 3. Diferenças quanto ao sexo e contexto de trabalho também foram identificadas entre os clusters. Destaca-se a importância dos gestores estarem atentos a tais aspectos, a fim de possibilitar ambientes de trabalho que sejam mais promotores de crescimento profissional.



Palavras-chave : trabalho; profissionais; violência sexual; engajamento.

Language: en