Nunes MCA, Lira AN, Morais NA. Avaliação Psicológica 2019; 18(4): 352-361.
Clusters de Engajamento e Satisfação de Profissionais da Rede contra a Violência Sexual Infantojuvenil
This study aimed to investigate profiles of engagement and satisfaction in 146 professionals (M = 38.30 years; SD = 10.29) from the network of protection of children and adolescents against sexual violence. A sociodemographic/work questionnaire and measures of engagement and satisfaction with work were used. Cluster analysis grouped participants into three profiles. Cluster 1 (n = 62) group with high engagement/satisfaction; Cluster 2 (n = 61) group with moderate engagement/satisfaction; and Cluster 3 (n = 23) group with low engagement/satisfaction. Cluster 1 participants had the highest mean scores in personal and work resources, while the lowest mean scores were concentrated in Cluster 3. Differences in gender and work context were also identified between the clusters. The importance is highlighted of managers being aware of these aspects in order to establish work environments that are better promoters of professional growth.
