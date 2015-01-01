SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Westerman G, McCann E, Sparkes E. Mindfulness (N Y) 2020; 11(8): 1827-1847.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s12671-020-01340-7

This systematic review seeks to establish the effectiveness of mindfulness and compassion-based programs for reducing shame and psychological distress in heterogeneous adult populations and identify potential issues of salience towards adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse.


Language: en
