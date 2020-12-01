Abstract

2,4-Dinitrophenol (DNP) is an industrial chemical. It is illegal to sell it for human consumption in countries including the UK and the US. However, as DNP is available illegally online, accidental or deliberate DNP poisoning may be seen in people using it for weight loss or bodybuilding. Aggressive, multidisciplinary medical management is required to manage the ensuing hyperthermia, respiratory failure, cardiovascular collapse and multi-organ failure; there is a high risk of cardiac arrest. Emergency services should be vigilant in both initiating prompt treatment and alerting the receiving emergency department as well as taking precautions to minimise their own exposure. This case report concerns a deliberate, fatal DNP poisoning and considers DNP's history, resurgence and toxicity management.

Language: en