Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children have a different physiological response to major trauma compared to adults. The present study was conducted to assess traumatic injuries in children. Materials & Methods: The present study was conducted in the department of Forensic Medicine. It comprised of 130 children of both genders. Data such as name, age, gender etc. was recorded. In all cases, type of injury was recorded.



RESULTS: <2 years had 20 patients, 2-5 years had 40, 5-10 years had 45 and 11-15 years had 25 patients. Major cause of injury was RTA in 35 cases, poisoning in 25, fall from height in 20, burn in 16, physical assault and sports injury 12 each and sexual assault in 10 cases. The difference was significant (P < 0.05). Out of 80 male patients, 14 died and out of 50 females, 10 died.



CONCLUSION: Authors found that major cause of injury was RTA poisoning, fall from height, burn, physical assault and sports injury.

