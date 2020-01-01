Abstract

The present review identifies a variety of tactics that are often employed by ideologies to promote and/or justify political violence. The review builds on a social psychological framework that identifies important existential and epistemic needs that motivate individuals to become ideological extremists and discusses the mechanisms through which ideological narratives that promote political violence can serve these needs. We end the review by discussing two broad variants of ideology (religious and conservative) that should be particularly apt at implementing these tactics.

