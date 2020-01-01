Abstract

An injury is best defined as 'damage to any part of the body due to the application of mechanical force'. When the intensity of the force applied to the body exceeds the tissues' capability to absorb these forces, the result is an injury or a wound. It is then the forensic practitioner's responsibility to provide possible mechanisms for these visible injuries.



Differentiating between accidental and non-accidental events, with further subdivision into self-inflicted and abusive / assaultive mechanisms can be quite problematic for the forensic practitioner. Self-inflicted trauma can occur for multiple reasons, including mental health issues, intellectual delay, secondary gain, attention-seeking, to support an allegation of an offence or to seek retribution against an individual, or as a coping strategy due to previous trauma.



This review will look into whether it is possible to differentiate with any certainty between the various mechanisms and suggest a motive behind the appearance of an injury on a person. Is everything always as it seems?

