SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pisani F. Pathology 2020; 52(Suppl 1): S24.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pathol.2020.01.108

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

An injury is best defined as 'damage to any part of the body due to the application of mechanical force'. When the intensity of the force applied to the body exceeds the tissues' capability to absorb these forces, the result is an injury or a wound. It is then the forensic practitioner's responsibility to provide possible mechanisms for these visible injuries.

Differentiating between accidental and non-accidental events, with further subdivision into self-inflicted and abusive / assaultive mechanisms can be quite problematic for the forensic practitioner. Self-inflicted trauma can occur for multiple reasons, including mental health issues, intellectual delay, secondary gain, attention-seeking, to support an allegation of an offence or to seek retribution against an individual, or as a coping strategy due to previous trauma.

This review will look into whether it is possible to differentiate with any certainty between the various mechanisms and suggest a motive behind the appearance of an injury on a person. Is everything always as it seems?


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print