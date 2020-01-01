|
Pisani F. Pathology 2020; 52(Suppl 1): S24.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
An injury is best defined as 'damage to any part of the body due to the application of mechanical force'. When the intensity of the force applied to the body exceeds the tissues' capability to absorb these forces, the result is an injury or a wound. It is then the forensic practitioner's responsibility to provide possible mechanisms for these visible injuries.
