Abstract

In the week before Christmas of 2014, a religious activist entered the bustling Lindt Cafe situated on the main pedestrian thoroughfare in the heart of Sydney. Armed with a shotgun and what he claimed to be a bomb, he sealed the doors and held 18 people hostage in the name of Islamic State. NSW Police attempted to peacefully resolve the situation, however after 17 hours the gunman began to execute hostages. Tactical police stormed the cafe and killed the offender, however tragically one hostage also died as a result of police gunfire.



This incident was Australia's first experience of a terrorist campaign, and an unprecedented attack in Sydney's heart which left citizens shaken and fearful. Through the ensuing media firestorm and Coronial investigation, many questions were asked about why police had not intervened sooner, what had happened as officers entered the stronghold and how one hostage had come to be fatally wounded by police.



To seek answers to these and many other questions, NSW Police conducted extensive 3D imaging and reconstruction of the crime scene, exhibits, deceased individuals and of forensic testing which followed. By recreating the conditions of the crime scene during the siege from the forensic evidence, investigators were able to accurately map the locations of the offender, hostages and police at various stages of the tactical entry and to determine the manner of death for the offender and hostages. The event was broken down moment by moment to allow the Coroner and general public a thorough understanding of how the tragic events transpired, along with transparency in the actions of police.

