Abstract

The overall suicide rate worldwide has been found to have changed little over the

past 100 years,1 but different trends have been observed over time for USA, Australia and NZ.2,3 Few studies have focused on child and adolescent (<18 years of age) suicide, meaning there is little prior knowledge from which to determine trends. This project is an update on youth suicides in Adelaide, which were compared with the jurisdictions of Auckland (NZ) and Hennepin County (USA). Youth suicides between 2008-2017 in Adelaide and the other centres were included in this study.

Language: en