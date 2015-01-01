Abstract

Less punitive alternatives to exclusionary discipline such as restorative justice are gaining in popularity in schools. These approaches take a more positive, relationship-based, problem-solving approach to discipline, focused on improving behavior by building community and belongingness, and eschewing exclusionary discipline for most infractions. However, if we fail to address implicit bias, we can expect the racial discipline gap to remain, regardless of the behavioral interventions put in place. We review a few promising studies that may help us to understand how to alleviate implicit bias in school decision-making.

