Abstract

Because school bullying causes short-term and long-term suffering for both victims and perpetrators, many schools want more effective interventions. Traditional, punitive approaches have been shown to exacerbate the problem, but one organization (No Bully) has developed a system that is peer-driven, empathy-building, and target-centered. This article considers one part of this system, known as Solution Team, wherein a teacher or staff member leads the student accused of bullying, bystanders, and pro-social peers through a series of solution-focused meetings. Analysis of data from 284 Solution Teams shows reduced intensity and frequency of bullying in 86.8% and 87.6% of cases, respectively. Perceived school safety significantly improved for targets after the intervention (p < .0001), and in 87% of cases, the adult facilitator reported a successful process.

