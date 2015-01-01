Abstract

Scalds in the elderly are frequently associated with the use of a bathtub and a disturbed consciousness. Therefore, the total burn surface area is often high. The initial clinical presentation displays a stark erythema of the skin, which frequently does not represent the true depth. The aim of this study was to characterize and assess medical features and outcome of scalds sustained in the bathtub. We conducted a retrospective study at a burn intensive care unit (BICU) between 2011 and 2018. Medical features as well as the treatment in these patients were statistically analyzed. We identified 16 patients and divided them in two groups regarding survival and lethality. The mean total burn surface area was 37.50 ± 19.47 %. In 81.25% of the patients we found a previous history of neurological or psychiatric disorders. Dementia and alcohol abuse were the most common triggers for the trauma. The statistical analysis showed a significant difference for the ABSI-score and the presence of multi organ failure (p-value 0.0462, respectively 0.0004). Erythematous skin areas tended to progress into full thickness burns. We therefore coined the term "lobster redness" for these regions. Scalds sustained in the bathtub are devastating injuries. Initial assessment can be misleading and might delay early necrectomy. The wounds request even more attention, if the injuries occurred due to unconsciousness because of the longer exposure to heat. Early necrectomy should be considered. A biopsy with histological workup can be useful. Furthermore, we recommend special safety precautions for neurologically and psychiatrically affected patients.

Language: en