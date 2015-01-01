Abstract

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of injury related deaths. Urban areas accommodate multiple road users and pedestrians account for a larger share of traffic fatalities. Speed reduction has been one component of New York City's multidisciplinary approach to reduce traffic fatalities-Vision Zero. Data from the New York City (NYC) Community Health Survey 2015-2016 were used to document population-based estimates of self-reported speeding (defined as driving ten miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit in the past 30 days) among NYC adult drivers collected soon after the adoption of Vision Zero in 2014. Self-reported speeding is common, with nearly two-thirds (63%) of adult drivers indicating they ever sped and 13% often speeding. In adjusted multivariable models, often speeding was more common among younger drivers vs. older drivers (adjusted prevalence ratio: 2.77; 95%CI 1.93-3.98), males vs. females (adjusted prevalence ratio: 1.59; 95%CI 1.35-1.87), wealthier drivers vs. poorer drivers (adjusted prevalence ratio: 1.37; 95%CI 1.10-1.70) and those reporting worse perceived social cohesion vs. better perceived social cohesion (adjusted prevalence ratio 1.51; 95%CI 1.09-2.10). Population-based health surveys facilitate exploration of a range of potential influences on health behaviors.

