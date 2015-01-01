|
Hashemi Juzdani M, Morgan CH, Schwebel DC, Tabibi Z. J. Pediatr. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Oxford University Press)
32951057
OBJECTIVE: Child pedestrian injuries represent a global public health burden. To date, most research on psychosocial factors affecting children's risk of pedestrian injury focused on cognitive aspects of children's functioning in traffic. Recent evidence suggests, however, that emotional aspects such as temperament-based fear and anger/frustration, as well as executive function-based emotional decision making, may also affect children's safety in traffic. This study examined the role of emotions on children's pedestrian behavior. Three hypotheses were considered: (a) emotion-based temperament factors of fear and anger/frustration will predict children's risky decisions and behaviors; (b) emotional decision making will predict risky pedestrian decisions and behaviors; and (c) children's pedestrian decision making will mediate relations between emotion and risky pedestrian behavior. The role of gender was also considered.
Language: en
road safety; road crossing; child temperament; emotional decision making; pedestrian skill