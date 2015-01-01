|
Medeiros GC, Prueitt WL, Minhajuddin A, Patel SS, Czysz AH, Furman JL, Mason BL, Rush AJ, Jha MK, Trivedi MH. Psychiatry Res. 2020; 293: e113412.
32950785
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: This study examined: 1) the prevalence of childhood maltreatment (CMT) in individuals with chronic and/or recurrent depression, 2) the association between CMT and depressive symptoms, 3) the link between CMT and worse clinical presentation of depression, 4) the effects of accumulation of different types of CMT, and 5) the relationship between the age at CMT and depression.
Keywords
Depression; Major depressive disorder; Childhood maltreatment; Childhood trauma; Early life adversities; Major depression