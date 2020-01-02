Abstract

Physical restraint is frequently used in healthcare institutions, usually in situations where the safety of the person (e.g. fall risk) or that of others (e.g. aggressive behaviour) is compromised, or where essential medical treatment is at stake. The implementation has a major impact with possible psychological consequences, physical injury and even fatal outcomes. In this retrospective study, fifteen deaths due to physical restraint are described. These have been investigated by the Forensic Medicine departments of UZ Leuven (1998 - 2018) and UZ Antwerpen (1999 - 2018). Death was caused by mechanical suffocation in all instances, mainly as a result of inadequate use of bedrails or belt restraint. These avoidable deaths are an urgent plea for a cautious and careful policy on physical restraint. Institutional guidelines and (further) training of health care personnel are of utmost importance. Central aspects are multidisciplinarity (deliberate decision-making), treatment (provoking factors), reticence (search for alternatives), proportionality (least intrusive method), due care (technical implementation), safety (increased supervision), temporality (re-evaluation of moment and duration), registration (accountability and liability) and communication (with all involved).









Fysieke ofwel mechanische fixatie wordt frequent toegepast in zorginstellingen, doorgaans in situaties waarbij de veiligheid van de persoon (zoals valrisico) of die van anderen (zoals agressief gedrag) in het gedrang komt, of waarbij er risico is op onderbreking van een levensnoodzakelijke therapie. De uitvoering heeft een grote impact met mogelijke psychische gevolgen, lichamelijk letsel en zelfs dodelijke afloop tot gevolg.



In deze retrospectieve studie worden vijftien van dergelijke sterfgevallen beschreven, die zijn onderzocht door de dienst Forensische Geneeskunde van het UZ Leuven (1998 - 2018) en de afdeling Gerechtelijke Geneeskunde van het UZ Antwerpen (1999 - 2018). In alle gevallen was sprake van mechanische verstikking, hoofdzakelijk als gevolg van ondeugdelijke bedhekken of inadequate gordelfixatie.



Deze vermijdbare sterfgevallen vormen een dringend pleidooi voor een terughoudend en zorgvuldig beleid inzake fysieke fixatie. Hierbij zijn institutionele richtlijnen én (bij)scholing van zorgverstrekkend personeel van uiterst belang. Centrale aspecten zijn multidisciplinariteit (weloverwogen besluit), behandeling (uitlokkende factoren), terughoudendheid (aandacht voor alternatieven), proportionaliteit (minst ingrijpende methode), zorgvuldigheid (technische uitvoering), veiligheid (verhoogd toezicht), tijdelijkheid (herevaluatie), registratie (verantwoording en aansprakelijkheid) en communicatie (met alle betrokkenen).

Language: nl