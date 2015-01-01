Abstract

The present work has the scope of verifying if there are limits in the formation of criminal precedents, as well as what those limits would be, starting from the analysis of the decision regarding the criminalization of homophobia by the Supreme Federal Court. Therefore, through a qualitative research, using the deductive method and the bibliographic review technique, it is necessary to study the need for the criminalization of homophobia, of the mentioned decision, as well as the analysis of the judicial activism in which it matters and the possible limits for the formation of precedents in the criminal sphere. It appears that the determination of the application of Law No. 7.716 / 89 to homophobic conduct by the Federal Supreme Court goes beyond its jurisdiction and does not observe the principle of legality, nor the prohibition of the analogy in malam partem.



O presente trabalho tem o escopo de averiguar se existem limites na formação de precedentes penais, bem como quais seriam esses limites, partindo da análise da decisão referente à criminalização da homofobia pelo Supremo Tribunal Federal. Para tanto, através de uma pesquisa qualitativa, utilizando-se do método dedutivo e da técnica de revisão bibliográfica, faz-se necessário o estudo da necessidade da criminalização da homofobia, da decisão mencionada, bem como a análise do ativismo judicial em que esta importa e dos possíveis limites para a formação de precedentes no âmbito penal. Verifica-se que a determinação de aplicação da Lei nº 7.716/89 às condutas homofóbicas pelo Supremo Tribunal Federal extrapola a sua competência e não observa o princípio da legalidade, tampouco a proibição da analogia in malam partem.

Language: pt