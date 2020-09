Abstract

Alcohol is a commonly used, readily available substance that is a standard component of many social interactions in Australia and elsewhere. The misuse of alcohol is responsible

for a substantial burden of disease around the world. Harmful use of alcohol is responsible for 5.1% of the global burden of disease and is the leading risk factor for premature

mortality and disability in individuals aged 15-49 years, accounting for 10% of all deaths in this demographic. Adverse effects attributable to alcohol toxicity are seen with an elevated blood concentration (BAC), which in the post-mortem state is less well defined than during life.

Language: en