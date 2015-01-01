Abstract

Aims: Accidents are one of the most important noncommunicable diseases of the 20th century. Unfortunately in Iran, there is not enough information about accidents except traffic and work. Knowing the type, frequency, trend, and distribution of accidents can be helpful in preventing them. Therefore, in this study, a statistical analysis of accidents recorded in the Kashan Firefighting Department (KFD) over a 6-year period is carried out during 1999-2016.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: All records of accidents that have been kept in KFD archive in the years 1999, 2005, 2011, and 2016 are targeted. The recorded information is taken out, classified, and analyzed using descriptive statistical methods and analytical tests.



RESULTS: The frequency of accidents is 1160 (0.42% based on the population) and 1611 (0.53%) in 2011 and 2016, respectively. These are considerably more than the 311 (0.15%) cases in 1999. Furthermore, the frequency of recorded fires, in the mentioned years are 311 (0.15%), 485 (0.20%), 651 (0.23%), and 687 (0.23%), respectively. The ratio of injured per 1000 people was 0.7 in 1999 which rinsed to 1.2 per 1000 in 2016. It is found that the injury and death in men are more than women.



CONCLUSIONS: Due to population growth, the increasing trend of accidents and fires are predictable over the years under the study. However, increase in intentional accidents, injuries and death caused by accidents that were mainly acquired in young people and workforce, need to pay more attention.



Keywords: Accidents, firefighting department, Kashan, trauma

Language: en