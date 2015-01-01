Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is considered to be the leading cause of nonfatal injury to women worldwide. Moreover, the need for effective training for health care professionals (HCPs) and protocol for addressing IPV in health care contexts are well-documented. This article addresses key questions that radiologists may have related to supporting patients who have experienced IPV.



METHODS: Peer-reviewed journal articles and other formal reports were located using Google Scholar and PubMed in order to assemble this review.



CONCLUSIONS: Radiologists are well-equipped to help identify possible instances of IPV if they are aware of the injury patterns commonly associated with IPV. Along with other HCPs, radiologists can also advocate for the implementation of protocols that will guide their responses to victims of IPV within their own health care institution.

