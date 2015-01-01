|
Guyatt P, Bzovsky S, Bhandari M, Sprague S. Can. Assoc. Radiol. J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Canadian Association of Radiologists, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
32960099
INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is considered to be the leading cause of nonfatal injury to women worldwide. Moreover, the need for effective training for health care professionals (HCPs) and protocol for addressing IPV in health care contexts are well-documented. This article addresses key questions that radiologists may have related to supporting patients who have experienced IPV.
domestic violence; intimate partner violence; radiology