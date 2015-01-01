Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Disaster health literacy is vital for emergency medicine and public health preparedness. Conversely, how health and safety information is communicated has a significant impact on disaster health literacy. A lack of alignment between the disaster response and the public's reaction was apparent during a Dutch chemical incident. This case study aims to provide insights into why that misalignment occurred.



METHODS: The case study used readily available Twitter data. The tweets represented both the public and the authorities. The tweets were coded, thematically categorised, analysed, and synthesised to generate an explanatory framework describing the obstacles experienced during the emergency.



RESULTS: The analysis identified four areas of concern with regards to the lack of alignment between the authorities and the public: the alert of the chemical incident, the inadequate communication, the problematic disaster management, and the insufficient disaster health literacy.



CONCLUSION: The case study showed shortcomings in communication and a lack of alignment in the emergency response of the authorities as well as the public's disaster health literacy. Immediate action points were apparent, and a more profound evaluation is recommended to avoid further escalation of an emergency in the future. Trust needs to be built before the next incident strikes.

