Citation
Sørensen K. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
32958081
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Disaster health literacy is vital for emergency medicine and public health preparedness. Conversely, how health and safety information is communicated has a significant impact on disaster health literacy. A lack of alignment between the disaster response and the public's reaction was apparent during a Dutch chemical incident. This case study aims to provide insights into why that misalignment occurred.
Language: en
Keywords
health literacy; chemical incident; disaster literacy; disaster management; emergency preparedness