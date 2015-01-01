|
Martínez-Dorado A, Privado J, Useche SA, Velasco L, García-Dauder D, Alfaro E. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(18): e6769.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32957470
BACKGROUND: dating violence, or violence in teenage couples, is a socially interesting topic, due to its prevalence and its possible use in predicting violence in adult couples. The perception of violence, or the detection of abusive behaviors by teenagers and young people (which can be considered as equivalent concepts), is essential to prevent violence itself. Therefore, the main objective of this research is to determine which behaviors are identified as abusive by teenagers and young people, and the severity that they attribute to them-meaning how they perceive them. Moreover, we will be able to determine whether there are differences between boys and girls in two countries: Spain and Colombia.
sexism; dating violence; adolescence; risk profiles