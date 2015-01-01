SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

MacMillan HL, Kimber M, Stewart DE. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2020; 324(12): 1201-1202.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)

DOI

10.1001/jama.2020.11322

PMID

32960228

Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a major public health problem. Also known as domestic violence, IPV refers to any behavior by an intimate partner or ex-partner that causes physical, sexual, or psychological harm, including controlling or coercive behaviors. Any adult can experience IPV; women are most at risk for severe forms of violence. It is estimated that more than 1 in 3 women in the US have experienced some type of IPV in their lifetime...


Language: en
