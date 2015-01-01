Abstract

Research shows that gender influences men's health-related beliefs and behaviours - including those within the context of traumatic brain injury (TBI) - making it a factor that should be considered when designing and implementing interventions for this population. To incorporate an understanding of such gendered influences in future educational materials for men with TBI, as well as their caregivers and clinicians, this qualitative study was informed by social constructionism, and aimed to explore how gender is related to men's post-TBI perceptions and behaviours in rehabilitation and recovery. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 22 men with mild and moderate-severe TBI at the acute (≤ 3 months post-TBI) and chronic (> 3 months post-TBI) phases of injury. A reflexive thematic analysis approach was applied to interview data, guided by the concept of hegemonic masculinity as described by Connell, R.W. (2005. Masculinities [2nd ed.]. Polity). Three key themes were identified: (1) "I'm a man, I'm a rock": Undermining treatment, (2) "I'm going to face that challenge": Facilitation of recovery, and (3) "I don't feel as useful as a guy as I was before": Perceptions on return to work. These findings may be translated into gender-informed therapy strategies and materials.

Language: en