Abstract

In the accepted manuscript version of the article, "The Interpersonal and Psychological Impacts of COVID-19 on Risk for Late-Life Suicide", DOI: 10.1093/geront/gnaa103, there was an error in the order of authors; Sachs-Ericsson should have been listed as the third and senior author. The correct authorship has been amended to the following:



Julia L. Sheffler, PhD,1 Thomas E. Joiner, PhD,2 and Natalie J. Sachs-Ericsson, PhD2

© The Author(s) 2020. Published by Oxford University Press on behalf of The Gerontological Society of America. All rights reserved. For permissions, please e-mail: journals.permissions@oup.com.



The correction has been applied to the SafetyLit database record.

Language: en