|
Citation
|
Melander LA, Marganski AJ. Cyberpsychology 2020; 14(1): e1.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Faculty of Social Studies, Masaryk University)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study examines psychological and behavioral correlates of cyber and in-person intimate partner victimization (IP-IPV; psychological, physical, and sexual violence) including strain (i.e., depression and anger), substance use, and antisocial behavior among young adults. Because intimate partner cyber aggression victimization (C-IPV) has received less research attention than IP-IPV, it is important to learn whether such victimization experiences are similar to in-person victimization experiences in terms of their associations with maladaptive functioning or whether they comprise a unique form of IPV. The study also explores strain as a potential mediator of the link between IPV victimization and maladaptive behavior. A sample of undergraduate students aged 18-25 who were in intimate relationships during the past year participated in a voluntary and anonymous online survey (n = 540).
Language: en